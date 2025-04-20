George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United loan star Manor Solomon has revealed that he is hoping that the Whites can secure promotion to the Premier League on Easter Monday in front of the Elland Road crowd.

The Whites are top of the Championship table with 91 points from 43 games and they need four more points from their remaining three games to earn a place in the Premier League next season.

On Easter Monday, Leeds are set to face Mark Robins’ Stoke City and their automatic promotion rivals Burnley and Sheffield United will square off against each other; Robins has already dubbed the game Stoke’s biggest test.

In the event of Sheffield United dropping points against Burnley, with the Blades already being five points behind them, Leeds could be promoted if they have already beaten Stoke.

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Solomon admitted that the fixture against Stoke on Easter Monday can become a big day for Leeds and added that he is looking forward to the game against the Potters.

Solomon stated that he is hoping that Leeds can manage to seal automatic promotion in front of the Elland Road crowd and added that they will recover and plan for the game.

When mentioned that the game against Stoke City on Easter Monday could prove to be a big day for Leeds, Solomon told LUTV (1:46): “Yes, it is a big day; I know it, I know it can be a big day for us; we still need four more points or at least one more win.

Date Fixture 21/04/25 Leeds United vs Stoke City 28//04/25 Leeds United vs Bristol City 03/05/25 Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United Leeds United’s last three fixtures

“I hope we do it on Monday in front of our fans, who are looking forward to it.

“I can’t wait to be honest.

“We celebrate today [Friday] and from tomorrow we start to recover and we will start to prepare for Stoke.”

On Good Friday, Leeds secured a 1-0 victory against Oxford United with the help of Solomon’s goal in the 33rd minute of the game.

The Spurs star has been in good form in front of the opposition goal in recent games and he will be hoping to contribute again on the coming Monday to see himself on the scoresheet.

Leeds do not have an option to sign him on a permanent basis from Tottenham and would need talks with the north Londoners if they want to do so.