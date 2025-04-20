Carl Recine/Getty Images

Stoke City winger Million Manhoef is clear that the Potters want to show their capabilities against the top team in the league in the form of Leeds United on Easter Monday.

Leeds are flying high and Daniel Farke’s men can feel that automatic promotion is within their grasp with the possibility to finish the season as the Championship winners.

The Whites secured three points against Oxford United on Good Friday and now they will shift their focus to Easter Monday’s game at Elland Road against Stoke, who are on a five-game unbeaten run.

Leeds are also boasting a tremendous home record this season with only one league defeat out of their 21 games and they will be hoping to continue their record against the Potters.

Stoke star Manhoef, who has been one of their standout performers this season, admitted that they are in for a tough game against league leaders Leeds, but stressed that the Potters are also going through an impressive spell of form.

He stressed that Stoke want to continue their run of form against Leeds by securing three points and stated that they want to show what they are capable of against the best team in the league.

When asked about next game against Leeds, Manhoef told Stoke City TV: “It is going to be a hard game, but we are unbeaten in five games and we want to continue that run.

Result Competition Stoke City 0-2 Leeds United Championship Leeds United 1-0 Stoke City Championship Stoke City 1-0 Leeds United Championship Leeds United 5-0 Stoke City Championship Last four Leeds United-Stoke City meetings

“[We want to] show us against the number one of the league and hopefully we can get another three points”

Leeds need four more points from their three league games to clinch automatic promotion and they will be keen on picking up three points on Easter Monday to get further closer to their goal.

The Whites will also keep an eye on the game between Sheffield United, who are five points behind Leeds, and Burnley on Monday, as they would benefit from the Blades dropping points in the event of their win against Stoke.