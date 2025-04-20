Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Premier League star Steve Nicol has asked Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou why Spurs are unable to perform similarly in the Premier League as they did against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

Spurs secured a huge 1-0 win in the Europa League quarter-final second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt to keep their chances winning silverware and playing in the Champions League next season alive.

Dominic Solanke scored the only goal of the game after converting from the spot in the 43rd minute to help Postecoglou’s men beat the Eagles, who some fancied as the favourites to go through to the next round.

Tottenham defended solidly in Germany and managed to keep a clean sheet, something they have not often done this season.

And Nicol criticised Tottenham for failing to put in similar performances in the Premier League, with the Lilywhites sitting 15th in the table and having lost more than 50 per cent of their league matches.

The former defender questioned the Spurs boss’ tactics as he regularly asks his full-backs to make runs into the final-third which leaves the defence wide open.

However, Nicol also praised Tottenham and believes they deserved to win on Thursday as they completely stopped the Eintracht Frankfurt attack.

When asked about the Spurs match, Nicol said on ESPN FC (1:34): “It kind of gives me a strange taste in my mouth because in some ways you have to criticise, particularly the manager Postecoglou.

Opponents Goals conceded Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Wolves 4 Chelsea 1 Fulham 2 AZ Alkmaar 1 Tottenham’s goals conceded in their last five away games

“Because we have all sat here for how long and spoken about that they have to change the way they play.

“They can’t have the full-backs being the ones on the end of crosses in the opposition penalty box because that is what we have been watching, even more this season than previously.

“But yet they turn around and they put in a performance like this and you are scratching your head going, why can’t you do that in the Premier League when you need to do it?

“Yes, we love to watch you playing open attacking football, but when things are not going your way, when you have got injuries, you are up against it, then solidify everything.

“Stop the bleeding, stop the rot, do exactly what you did tonight where you had everybody behind the ball nobody running 40 yards to maybe get a pass that was never going to arrive and leave a big hole.

“There was none of that and this is where the praise comes in, it is a great performance, I mean really, I don’t think Frankfurt deserve to score any goals tonight.”

The Lilywhites are set to face Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League semi-final and will fancy their chances of securing their spot in the final as Postecoglou could potentially have most of his starting eleven players fit.

Tottenham will hope that the win on Thursday will provide the team with the confidence to secure the club’s first trophy since 2008 and book their place in the Champions League next season.