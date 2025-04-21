Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal ‘have not authorised’ one of their young starlets to travel to his country’s Under-20s training camp and they feel they need all their players available ahead of the Champions League semi-final.

Mikel Arteta’s side may have faced disappointment in the Premier League title race, but they are into the final four in the Champions League.

Arsenal have a Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace on the agenda on Wednesday night, while they will host Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday next week.

Amid the crucial game approaching, Colombia’s Under-20 national side called up young Arsenal goalkeeper Alexei Rojas.

The 19-year-old was asked to travel to a training camp that is due to start on Tuesday.

Arsenal though, according to Colombian journalist Julian Capera, ‘have not authorised’ the shot-stopper to travel.

The Gunners have ‘argued’ that they need all available players and are focused on the Champions League semi-final.

Competition Appearances UEFA Youth League 6 Under-18s Premier League 13 Premier League 2 1 Alexei Rojas’ game time for Arsenal

Rojas has not made a senior team appearance for Arsenal yet, but the Gunners want to keep him around at the club for the moment.

The shot-stopper has so far made six appearances for Colombia’s Under-20s and it remains to be seen if the country’s federation might ask Arsenal to reconsider their position.

Rojas spent time in the youth set-up at Chelsea before moving to link up with Arsenal’s academy in 2019.

The 19-year-old will be looking to kick on with his development over the coming years and, having no had any loan spells away from Arsenal yet, the Gunners may consider whether one is needed for him next term.