Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Aston Villa and Newcastle United have suffered a blow in their pursuit of a goalkeeper they have been watching closely ahead of the summer transfer window.

Both Premier League sides are fighting to secure Champions League football for next season and will be active in the summer transfer window to add to their squad depth.

They have been looking in Turkey for a goalkeeper and are keen on 24-year-old Eyupspor star Berke Ozer; Newcastle recently scouted him, while a former Turkey international acknowledged Aston Villa’s interest.

Aston Villa are keen on bringing in an understudy for Emiliano Martinez as their number two, with Robin Olsen set to depart in the summer and Ozer has caught Unai Emery’s eye.

Villa are in a strong position to land European football next season and Emery wants to beef up certain areas of the pitch to have options available in case he needs them to step up.

Newcastle are also keen on recruiting a goalkeeper and watched Ozer during Eyupspor’s game against Adana Demirspor last week.

Ozer also has other admirers in the market and it is suggested that Turkish giants Galatasaray have taken notice of him.

Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera’s Galatasaray contract is set to expire in June and they are considering Ozer as his replacement.

Season Club 2016-2018 Altinordu 2018-2022 Fenerbahce 2019-2021 (Loan) Westerlo 2022-2023 Portimonense 2023- Eyupspor 2023 (Loan) Umraniyespor Berke Ozer’s career so far

And, in a blow for Aston Villa and Newcastle, according to Turkish daily Sabah (via A Spor), Ozer is ready to move to the Istanbul giants if the club can agree to a deal with Eyupspor.

He is prepared to head to Galatasaray and has even made the Istanbul giants his first choice.

Former Turkey international Sergen Yalcin has advised Ozer that he should head abroad if he can.

Ozer’s current contract runs out in June, but Eyupspor have an option to extend his stay for a further year, which they will trigger.

The goalkeeper is then expected to be sold, with his price tipped to be €10m.