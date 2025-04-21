James Fearn/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke feels that Charlton Athletic are more than capable of going to Wrexham next weekend and winning as they ‘just fancy it’ now in the promotion race.

Nathan Jones’ side moved to within four points of second placed Wrexham in League One on Easter Monday by thrashing third placed Wycombe Wanderers 4-0 at Adams Park.

They have two games left to get themselves into the top two and will need to go to Wrexham and win.

Wrexham have lost just twice at home in League One this season and played out a 2-2 draw at the Valley with Charlton in October.

Clarke though believes the Addicks are capable of heading to Wales and coming back with all three points, not least due to what they showed at Wycombe.

He believes that an ultra confident Charlton side ‘just fancy it’ at a late stage in the campaign and will be the team to beat if they have to go into the playoffs.

“If they play like they did here, Charlton Athletic, then they’ve got every chance of winning at Wrexham”, Clarke said on talkSPORT (21st April, 17:22).

Team Points Birmingham City 99 Wrexham 86 Wycombe Wanderers 84 Charlton Athletic 82 Stockport County 81 Leyton Orient 72 Top six in League One

“It was a magnificent performance off the ball and they did not let Wycombe breathe.

“Look, whether they go up top two or whether they have to go into the playoffs, I think Charlton are the team to beat when it comes to that end of season playoff.

“They are bang in form, they are tough to beat and they just fancy it.”

Wrexham visited Steve Bruce’s Blackpool on Easter Monday and ran out 2-1 winners to strengthen their own hopes of a top two finish.

Wycombe will also feel they are not out of the race, despite the loss to Charlton, and they head to face playoff hopefuls Leyton Orient next weekend.