Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Chelsea and Manchester United have ‘held talks’ with a top South American talent, but ‘without a firm offer’ being put on the table to land him as of yet.

Both Premier League clubs are trying to make sure they are ahead of the curve when it comes to snapping up promising youngsters and Chelsea have been active in South America, with Andrey Santos a notable capture.

Now there are eyes being focused upon River Plate winger Ian Subiabre, who has been turning heads with his potential.

Just 18 years old, the Argentine has broken through into the River Plate first team and provided an assist late last month in a 2-2 draw with Rosario Central.

He is popular in England and, according to journalist Eduardo Burgos, Chelsea and Manchester United have ‘held talks’ with Subiabre.

Despite the discussions, neither Premier League side have put in a firm offer for him yet.

Argentine giants River Plate are currently in talks with the teenager to lock him down to an extended contract as they are not keen on losing him.

Subiabre’s release clause is currently set at €30m and River Plate would like to see that increase as part of a new contract.

Level Years Chile Under-17s 2022 Argentina Under-17s 2022-2023 Ian Subiabre at international level

It is suggested that as things stand, all possibilities are on the table for the winger.

Whether Chelsea or Manchester United firm up their interest by putting money on the table to signal their intent remains to be seen.

Subiabre has so far turned out in seven Argentine top flight matches for River Plate, providing a single assist.

The club have also blooded him in the prestigious Copa Libertadores and will hope he keeps his heart set on staying for now.