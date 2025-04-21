Stu Forster/Getty Images

Juventus may well consider including a striker in discussions with Newcastle United to land Magpies midfielder Sandro Tonali, as they look to take the Italy star back to Serie A.

Newcastle signed Tonali from AC Milan in 2023 and he has been excellent so far for the Magpies, despite a bumpy start to life in England, which included a ban for betting rule breaches.

The 27-year-old has suitors in Italy ahead of the summer window, in the form of Juventus and AC Milan, however, Newcastle are not keen on selling him.

It has been suggested that Italian clubs will need a bid in north of €70m to stand a chance of convincing the Tyneside outfit to part ways with the midfielder.

Juventus are particularly keen on Tonali, but they do not want to match Newcastle’s price tag and are looking for alternative ways to complete the deal.

Former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is a contender to be offered as part of a deal, but according to Italian daily Tuttosport, he is not the only potential part-exchange offering.

Igor Tudor’s side also could discuss 25-year-old centre forward Dusan Vlahovic as part of a deal for Tonali.

Seasons Team 2016-2018 Partizan Belgrade 2018-2022 Fiorentina 2022- Juventus Dusan Vlahovic’s career so far

There is a feeling that Vlahovic might fit the bill for Newcastle as they look to strengthen their attacking options and that could boost Juventus’ chances of getting Tonali.

Vlahovic has long been linked with a move to the Premier League and Newcastle might see landing the striker as a real coup.

Vlahovic has so far scored 14 goals in all competitions this season and he is set to enter the last year of his contract with Juventus.

The Italian recently helped Newcastle win the EFL Cup by beating Liverpool and has a contract with Newcastle until 2028.

AC Milan also remain interested in re-signing him and it has been suggested he is their ‘biggest dream’.