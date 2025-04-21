Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has revealed that he loved the way Charlton Athletic strangled Wycombe Wanderers on Easter Monday and was also impressed by their work off the ball against Mike Dodds’ team.

The Addicks were impressive once again in League One, registering their fifth win in the last six by defeating third-placed Wycombe Wanderers 4-0 away from home and thus getting even closer to automatic promotion.

As a result, the difference in points between the two sides was obliterated and now only goal difference separates them.

Charlton have second placed Wrexham ahead of them in their next match and a win there would certainly make things interesting on the final day of the regular season; they have been tipped as being able to go to Wrexham and win.

Clarke is a huge admirer of the performance that Charlton put in at Adams Park and feels they absolutely strangled Wycombe and made it impossible for them to play.

He admits that he was expecting the game to be a close one, but what he loved about how Charlton went about their business was their work off the ball.

Clarke said on talkSPORT (21st April 17:05): “It was a magnificent away performance. We expected this to be a close-fought match but it was anything but.

“Charlton just kept them at arm’s length. They got that early lead and then they just did not give Wycombe a sniff.

Club Years Brighton & Hove Albion (caretaker) 2014 Luton Town 2016–2019 Stoke City 2019 Luton Town 2020–2022 Southampton 2022–2023 Charlton Athletic 2024–Present Nathan Jones – Managerial Career History

“What I loved about this performance was the off-the-ball work for Charlton, they strangled Wycombe.

“They got touch tight all over the pitch and they had no answer.

“They were the most aggressive side, so well organised and if they play like this and don’t go up they will be the team in the playoffs who will be the team to beat.”

Addicks boss Nathan Jones does have experience of managing in the Championship and Charlton will hope he can make good use of it if he does manage to get them up to the second tier.