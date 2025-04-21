George Wood/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes Grimsby Town star Kieran Green’s goal against Harrogate Town was better than Manchester United legend David Beckham’s goal from the halfway line against Wimbledon.

Earlier this month, Grimsby Town travelled to Wetherby Road to face Harrogate Town and in their 2-2 draw, Green scored a goal which was the talk of the town.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder’s strike in the 39th minute of the game from Grimsby’s own half and went over James Belshaw’s head to rattle the back of the net.

Green’s strike left Clarke awestruck as he hailed the goal as phenomenal and pointed out that the player attempted the shot from near the centre circle of his own half.

He claimed that Green’s goal was miles better than Beckham’s halfway line strike for Manchester United against Wimbledon at Selhurst Park in 1996 and he thinks that the Grimsby midfielder’s goal should be a contender for the Puskas award.

Clarke also praised Green for his strike and admitted that he cannot recall seeing anyone score a goal similar to the 27-year-old ever in his life.

“The Grimsby goal from Kieran Green, if anyone has not seen it, from Girmsby and Harrogate, he is about eight yards goal side of the centre circle”, Clarke said on What The EFL (33:30).

Competition Games Goal Contributions League One 35 14 EFL Cup 2 1 EFL Trophy 1 – FA Cup 1 – Kieran Green’s season so far

“Well inside his own half and he scores an amazing goal; it just doesn’t bounce either; it sort of hits the bottom of the net as it drops.

“Absolutely phenomenal, so well done by him.

We’ve had this one on repeat since Saturday! 🔂 📸 Look back at all the angles from Greeny’s goal against Harrogate Town! #GTFC pic.twitter.com/QPJ7bBOVwJ — Grimsby Town F.C. (@officialgtfc) April 14, 2025

“Way better [than David Beckham’s], it is a Puskas contender isn’t it?

“It has to be in contention for the Puskas award because I don’t remember seeing a goal scored in that manner from that distance.”

Saturday’s goal marked the seventh league goal of the season for Green and he has been excellent this season, as he has also assisted seven times.

Grimsby, however, failed to secure a win against relegation-struggling Harrogate despite Green’s phenomenal first-half effort.