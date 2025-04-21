Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Leeds United attacker Joel Piroe has insisted that now that teenage forward Harry Gray has tasted what it feels like when everyone gets going inside Elland Road, it should trigger him to want more.

Gray was named on the bench by manager Daniel Farke for the match against Stoke City and he was handed his senior debut in the 86th minute while the team were 6-0 up.

Given the high stakes in the match, Elland Road had been buzzing all afternoon and Piroe insisted that it gave Gray an indication of what could be in store for him in the near future.

Piroe also took time to reveal how he and the other senior team-mates took time to congratulate the starlet for the big feat he managed on Easter Monday.

“We congratulated him as well”, Piroe told LUTV (3:30).

“Of course, we made it possible as well for him to get the chance, get his minutes. And we are very happy for him as well.

“He has tasted now how it feels to play in this beautiful stadium, how it feels when everyone gets going as well.

Player Minute of goal Joel Piroe 6th, 9th, 20th, 42nd Junior Firpo 26th Willy Gnonto 59th Leeds United’s goalscorers vs Stoke City

“So it should just trigger him to want more.”

Gary is the son of legendary Leeds United star Andy Gray and a brother of Tottenham Hotspur utility man Archie Gray.

He will be looking to kick on over Leeds’ remaining two games in the Championship this season and get more minutes on the pitch.

It remains to be seen how involved Gray will be next term in the Premier League, as Leeds prepare to return to the top flight.