Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has highlighted his team’s passing against Barnsley on Good Friday and dubbed Tottenham Hotspur loanee Jamie Donley’s assist for Charlie Kelman’s goal exquisite.

The O’s are pushing hard to finish in the top six in the League One table and their recent performances have seen them sit sixth.

Spurs loan star Donley, who is rated very highly in north London, has been an integral part of Leyton Orient’s fine season.

He took some time to get adjusted to the league’s pace, but he has not looked back since he got used to League One, and he bagged two assists against Barnsley in a frenetic 4-3 win.

The O’s scored four second-half goals to snatch all three points and Wellens admitted that his side passed the ball around brilliantly in the second half.

He pointed to Donley’s pass for Kelman’s goal and made it clear that the pass was an ‘exquisite’ one from the Spurs on-loan attacking midfielder.

“We have got quick players, get in races, and there are teams that want to press us; I am happy for teams to press us”, Wellens told Leyton Orient’s media (1:29).

Opponents Result Barnsley (H) 4-3 (Two Donley assists) Crawley Town (A) 1-3 (Donley goal) Wigan Athletic (H) 0-0 Burton Albion (A) 2-1 Stevenage (H) 1-0 Mansfield Town (A) 2-3 (Two Donley assists) Jamie Donley’s last six games at Leyton Orient

“Let us get in races, let us turn them behind, and obviously they might need to change their press, but I thought we made a lot of chances in the second half.

“But it was all about energy and speed, some of the passes from us were brilliant.

“I mean, Donley’s pass for Kelman’s goal was exquisite.”

Wellens sees him as a player with a great future, but last month he advised Spurs to build Donley’s resilience.

Donley has seven goals and ten assists in all competitions for the O’s, and he will look to continue his purple patch for the remainder of this campaign.