George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Aidy White believes that the Whites’ Welsh defender Joe Rodon has taken a prime leadership role coming into the latter stages of the season and his all-round performance against Stoke City showed his class.

The Whites all but secured promotion to the Premier League following a 6-0 win over the Potters by virtue of goals from Joel Piroe, Willy Gnonto and Junior Firpo.

Though it was an afternoon of attacking splendour for Daniel Farke’s side, Welsh defender Rodon was one to attract special attention.

According to White, the defender was phenomenal in the backline along with two of his countrymen – Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow.

Rodon has taken up a leadership role in the Leeds team, White insists, which is evident on the pitch.

“He [Rodon] is phenomenal in the backline”, White said on BBC Radio Leeds (17:48).

“The Welsh wall between the three of them – they have been excellent, especially coming into the last stages of the season.

Club Years Swansea City 2015-2020 Cheltenham Town (loan) 2018 Tottenham Hotspur 2020-2024 Rennes (loan) 2022-2023 Leeds United (loan) 2023-2024 Leeds United 2024- Joe Rodon’s career history

“I feel like Joe Rodon has taken a prime leadership role, you can see on the pitch.

“His determination to win, regardless.

“The win at Oxford showed a different side to Leeds United with that sort of relentless defensive display, especially coming into the latter [stages of the game].”

Reflecting on the 1-0 win over Oxford United, where Rodon played a key role in setting up Manor Solomon’s goal, White added: “He is also got that assist for [Jayden] Bogle against Oxford with that beautiful ball.

“And today the all-round performance on the pitch showed that class.”

Rodon, a former Tottenham player, will be looking forward to the chance to prove himself in the Premier League next season.