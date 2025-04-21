Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are both in the hunt for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, but face needing to fork out €100m to land him from the Bundesliga club.

The 21-year-old centre forward is the talk of the town and several European giants are keen on signing him in the approaching summer transfer window.

Liverpool, who are closing in on the Premier League title, are already working behind the scenes to strengthen their squad for next season.

Arne Slot wants to add a centre forward with Darwin Nunez’s future at Merseyside in question due to his repeated failures to live up to expectations.

Tottenham are also expected to be active when it comes to strengthening in attack with Timo Werner’s loan to end and speculation over whether Mathys Tel will join permanently.

According to German magazine Sport Bild, Tottenham and Liverpool are both firmly in the mix for Sesko as an attacking option.

Leipzig, though they have an agreement with Sesko that he can leave for a big club this summer, are looking for a substantial fee.

Competition Matches Goals Bundesliga 29 12 Champions League 8 4 DFB Pokal 4 4 Benjamin Sesko so far this season for Leipzig

It is suggested that his departure should provide a record sale for Leipzig and they are looking for around €100m to let him go.

Sesko signed an extension with Leipzig last summer by which they successfully omitted the release clause from his contract and his current deal runs out in 2029.

The attacker is also of interest to Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan, which may further boost Leipzig to think they can earn top dollar from his sale.

The Slovenian centre forward has managed to find the back of the net on 20 occasions, while registering six assists in all competitions for Leipzig, and has been regular presence in the starting line up for his club and his country as well.