Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Stoke City

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup to take on Stoke City at Elland Road in the Championship this afternoon.

The Whites head into the clash knowing they need just six more points from their final three games to be sure of securing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

A crucial 1-0 win was scored away at Oxford United on Good Friday, dubbed ‘massive’ by Farke, and Leeds could even be promoted today if they win and Sheffield United then drop points against Burnley later today.

Leeds winger Manor Solomon has admitted he would love to take a big promotion step in front of the Elland Road faithful by beating Stoke today.

Stoke boss Mark Robins though is relishing the clash at Elland Road and the chance to take on Leeds, which he knows will be the toughest test in the league, especially away from home.

Leeds are without influential centre-back Pascal Stuijk, who is out for the season after he suffered a fracture in his foot.

Farke picks Karl Darlow in goal in his Leeds United lineup, while at the back the Whites have a four of Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Junior Firpo.

In the engine room, Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev are picked, while in the attacking third Leeds go with Manor Solomon, Brenden Aaronson, Willy Gnonto and Joel Piroe.

If Farke needs to change his Leeds United lineup vs Stoke City then he will need to look to his bench and his options include Patrick Bamford and Max Wober.

Leeds United Lineup vs Stoke City

Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Gruev, Tanaka, Gnonto, Aaronson, Solomon, Piroe

Substitutes: Meslier, Byram, Schmidt, Wober, Guilavogui, Gray, Ramazani, Joseph, Bamford