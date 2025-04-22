James Fearn/Getty Images

Arsenal and Newcastle United are ‘monitoring’ the situation of a Wolves star that Manchester United are keen to snap up, with enquiries having been made.

With the end of the season now rapidly approaching, clubs are starting to look at and work on their summer transfer window business in earnest.

Arsenal will want to strengthen to try to go one better in the Premier League title race, while Newcastle may need the extra squad depth for a Champions League campaign.

Both clubs are admirers of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha and, according to Spanish journalist Eduardo Burgos, they are ‘monitoring’ his situation at Molineux.

They have made enquiries about the former Atletico Madrid man.

Manchester United though have held ‘very positive’ talks for Cunha and they appear to be at the front of the queue for the Brazilian.

Cunha has been a key figure in Wolves securing their place in the Premier League for next season with a return of 14 top flight goals.

Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 28 14 4 FA Cup 2 2 – EFL Cup 1 – – Matheus Cunha – Wolverhampton Wanderers (2024–25 by Competition)

He went on a run of scoring goals at the start of February as he netted in consecutive Premier League games against Aston Villa, Liverpool and Bournemouth.

The chance to leave Molineux for a bigger club in the Premier League is likely to appeal to the Brazil international.

Arsenal got an up close look at Cunha twice, as he played in both Wolves’ meetings with the Gunners this season.

He also featured in both Wolves’ games against Newcastle United and Manchester United.

While the 25-year-old did not score against either Arsenal or Newcastle, he did score and assist against Manchester United.

A move to the Red Devils though would not provide Cunha with European football for next season unless they can win the Europa League.