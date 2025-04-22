Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies revealed the reason for bringing in Grant Hanley and stressed that the experienced centre-back has been very respectful despite his very limited game time.

Blues have already achieved promotion to the Championship and currently they are on course to make history in League One by breaking the record points tally.

On Easter Monday, Hanley started his first match for Blues since he arrived at St. Andrew’s in January from Norwich City on a deal which will last until the end of this campaign.

Davies made it clear that summer signings Christoph Klarer and Rangers loanee Ben Davies have formed a brilliant duo at the back all season.

The Blues boss insisted that Hanley is well aware of Davies-Klarer’s defensive effectiveness, which he has been very respectful of.

Davies highlighted that Hanley has experienced so many promotions and stressed that the 33-year-old was brought in for his experience to motivate the players off the pitch.

“For us, he really has had to be patient, and he knows that Ben and Chris [Klarer] have been a great partnership”, Davies said via Blues TV (4:14) following Birmingham City’s 2-1 win against Burton Albion.

Opponents Date Stevenage (A) 24th April Mansfield Town (H) 27th April Blackpool (A) 30th April Cambridge United (A) 3rd May Remaining league games for Birmingham City for Grant Hanley to look forward to

“He has been very, very respectful of that.

“But he has been a great help off the pitch with his experience; that is why I brought him here, he has had four promotions now, I think.”

Blues have four matches remaining in the season and as they have already confirmed their automatic promotion back to the Championship, Hanley will expect to get some game time.

Hanley was on Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers’ books in the past and now it remains to be seen where his future lies after the end of this term.