George Wood/Getty Images

Swansea City are in line for a cash boost following Leeds United‘s promotion up to the Premier League.

Leeds booked their spot in the Premier League for next season on Easter Monday, thrashing Stoke City 6-0 and then seeing Sheffield United lose at Burnley, to seal a top two Championship place.

Whites manager Daniel Farke regularly kept a settled team when possible and after pulling Mateo Joseph out of the team stuck with Joel Piroe as his striker.

Piroe was on fire against Stoke on Monday and helped himself to four goals as the Whites ran riot against Mark Robins’ men.

Leeds signed Piroe from Swansea in the summer of 2023 and written into the sale agreement was a bonus for the Swans if the Whites got promoted.

Now that has happened, Leeds will have to pay Swansea an extra £1.8m, according to Darren Witcoop.

The Whites are unlikely to be too disappointed about that given the riches that will flow their way as a Premier League club and the fact Piroe has played in every one of their 44 league games.

Player Goals Joel Piroe 19 Borja Sainz 17 Josh Brownhill 16 Josh Sargent 15 Tommy Conway 13 Championship top scorers

Piroe now will be relishing the chance to test his skills in the Premier League.

The striker has never played in the top flight in England and has had four seasons of football in the Championship.

Piroe, who has also not been capped at senior international level by the Netherlands, will hope if he can shine in the top flight it could lead to a call-up by the Oranje.

All eyes will be on whether Leeds do go with Piroe as their main striker in the Premier League or move into the transfer market to splash the cash on another hitman.