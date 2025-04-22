Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Bromley boss Andy Woodman has insisted that Crystal Palace loan star Danny Imray terrorises the opposition defenders and dubbed the attacker ‘phenomenal’.

Imray started his youth career with semi-professional English teams and Crystal Palace’s youth side picked him up in 2021.

He played on loan for a season at his old club, Chelmsford City and then featured for the Eagles’ youth set-ups; last summer, he was loaned out away from the club.

League Two club Bromley got Imray on a season-long loan and he has been an integral part of the mid-table side.

On Easter Monday, Bromley defeated Swindon Town away 1-0, and Ravens’ boss Woodman believes that Imray should have scored at least a couple of goals.

However, he is impressed with the Eagles loanee’s performance as he stressed the 21-year-old puts fear into the opposition’s defences with his movement.

“Yes, he should have had a goal or two, for sure, I felt today”, Woodman told Bromley’s media (3:33) when he was asked about Imray’s performance.

Club Years Chelmsford City 2020-2021 Crystal Palace 2021- Chelmsford City (loan) 2022 Bromley (loan) 2024- Danny Imray’s career history

“But he was great, wasn’t he? I mean, he just puts fear into the opposition defences.

“If you want to tackle him, he skips away, he has been great for us, Danny, he has been phenomenal.”

Very recently, Woodman expressed how impressed he is with Imray’s explosive runs and stressed it is very difficult to keep him quiet.

After impressing in his loan spell at Bromley, Imray will be hoping for a loan spell at a club higher in the food chain next term.