Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere has been placed in caretaker charge of Championship side Norwich City.

The Canaries finished in the playoffs in the Championship last season, but still chose to part ways with David Wagner and brought in young boss Johannes Hoff Thorup as his replacement.

Throup has struggled to create consistent wins at Carrow Road though and, with Norwich having been beaten 3-1 at Millwall on Easter Monday, the club have decided to act.

Norwich have confirmed that Thorup, along with his assistant, has been relieved of his duties.

The Canaries have put former Arsenal man Wilshere in charge of the team for their final two games this season.

Wilshere will be assisted by Tony Roberts and Nick Stanley, as Norwich aim to finish the season on a positive note.

It is unclear whether Norwich consider Wilshere to be a candidate to become the next manager, as they commence their search.

Result Competition Millwall 3-1 Norwich City Championship Norwich City 3-5 Portsmouth Championship Burnley 2-1 Norwich City Championship Norwich City 0-0 Sunderland Championship Norwich City’s last four results

Norwich have lost four of their last five Championship games to sit just 14th in the division.

Wilshere now has to plan for Norwich’s final two games of the campaign, which both come against teams fighting for something.

Norwich next head to Middlesbrough, who are seventh and trying to get into the playoffs.

They then finish the season by hosting second from bottom Cardiff City at Carrow Road.

Norwich represent Wilshere’s first taste of senior side management, following his stint in charge of Arsenal’s Under-18s.