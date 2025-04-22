Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that Johannes Hoff Thorup was a philosophy coach, whose Norwich City team were too nice, and the next appointment will be someone who will not play total football.

The Norwich board have decided to part ways with Thorup after a disappointing campaign, which saw them fail to get into the frame for promotion from the Championship.

Former Arsenal and West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere has been put in charge for the remainder of the season as the search now starts to find a replacement.

Clarke insists that with the appointment of Thorup, Norwich wanted to develop a philosophy from the very grassroots level.

However, Clarke is also of the opinion that the 36-year-old’s side were way too nice and soft.

“It does surprise me [the sacking of Thorup] because he was a sort of philosophy coach”, Clarke said on What The EFL (13:57).

“Some of them wanted to bring in a brand of football that they could develop throughout the club, from the academy all the way up, they want to play a certain way – pretty football.

Club Years FC Nordsjaelland 2023-2024 Norwich City 2024-2025 Johannes Hoff Thorup’s managerial history

“But the issue with that always is that if you do get promoted playing that way, you kind of have to change it, given the gap between the Premier League and the Championship.

“So is that the right approach at first-team level in the Championship or not – they are just too nice, little bit of soft touch.

“And the bottom line is that they need to rip it up and start again in terms of personnel. They have got a lot of young players, some good young players actually.

“But a lot of senior guys probably need to go this summer.

“I am torn on it really, I think he is a good coach, but maybe not the right man for the Championship at the moment, certainly in the eyes of Norwich, they have had a change of heart.”

The next manager, Clarke believes, has to be someone who will not play the type of total football that the Canaries looked to play under Thorup.

“I’ll bet they don’t go for a sort of total football type coach in the next appointment.”

Former Southampton manager Russell Martin, who has a history with the club, has been linked with the job, as has ex-Wolves boss Gary O’Neil.