One of Leeds United‘s out on loan stars does not get enough credit for his performances due to a very simple reason, his loan club boss has insisted.

Leeds are now planning for life back in the big time after securing promotion back up to the Premier League, with a thumping 6-0 win over Stoke City on Easter Monday.

That is likely to mean a lot of squad churn in the summer as Leeds assess where they need to strengthen and which players they should offload.

Whites boss Daniel Farke will also have to take decisions on stars who are currently away from Elland Road on loan deals at other clubs.

One of those Leeds stars elsewhere is midfielder Darko Gyabi, who has been spending the season on the south coast at Plymouth Argyle.

He clocked almost the full 90 minutes for Argyle at Home Park on Easter Monday as Miron Muslic’s men beat Coventry City 3-1 in the Championship.

Gyabi will be looking to feature once again when Plymouth face Preston North End next time out, but he will not be able to play in their last game of the campaign as it comes against Leeds.

Club Years Manchester City 2018-2022 Leeds United 2022- Plymouth Argyle (loan) 2024 Plymouth Argyle (loan) 2024- Darko Gyabi’s career history

Argyle boss Muslic is delighted with what he has seen from Gyabi and believes the midfielder is not getting the credit he would get if he was a Plymouth player.

Muslic, dubbing him a ‘good lad’, was quoted as saying by Plymouth Live: “This is a good, good lad. He simply does not get enough credit here because he’s not from here.

“That’s very simple, he’s a player on loan.

“If you look at his performance at Middlesbrough in a different position, if you look at his performance today, and if you look also at some performances previously that’s actually very, very good for a boy who just turned 21”, he added, after the win over Coventry.

With Gyabi having struggled to make an impact at Leeds since joining the club from Manchester City, his future in the summer may be up in the air, and Plymouth could be keen for him to return to Home Park.

Despite three wins in their last five games, Plymouth remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.

However, they are just three points off safety with two games to play, raising the real possibility they will need to beat Leeds on the final day to survive, giving Gyabi a case of split loyalties.