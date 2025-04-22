Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy’s departure from the Foxes is inevitable and it is just a matter of time, according to talkSPORT.

The King Power Stadium outfit are set to get relegated from the Premier League this season, dropping straight back down to the Championship.

Van Nistelrooy was appointed on 1st December of last year, replacing Steve Cooper as the Leicester manager, after catching the eye in an interim spell at Manchester United.

Leicester’s situation has only got worse instead of improving, as they sit currently only above relegated Southampton in the Premier League table.

The 48-year-old’s future at the club has come under massive scrutiny as other candidates have been tipped to replace him.

And now it has been suggested that the Dutchman’s days are numbered at Leicester as his departure has become inevitable.

England Under-21 head coach Lee Carsley’s name has come up as one of the possible candidates to replace Van Nistelrooy.

Result Numbers Wins 3 Losses 17 Draws 2 Ruud van Nistelrooy’s record at Leciester City so far in 22 games

Former Southampton boss Russell Martin and Como coach Cesc Fabregas are also admired by the Foxes higher-ups.

Leicester will be looking to have a proper rebuild next season to prepare themselves a lot better for the Premier League challenge in future.

Now it remains to be seen if Van Nistelrooy will see this season out with Leicester, who have only five games remaining to conclude a forgettable campaign.

Leicester will be looking to try to at least finish on a high in front of their own fans and they have two to come, with Southampton and Ipswich Town heading to the King Power.