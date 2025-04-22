Michael Regan/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has admitted that Nottingham Forest loanee Jamie McDonnell is a very good player and is clear that he will remain a good player at the next level.

The Premier League outfit’s academy picked up the Northern Irish from Belfast-based club Glentoran back in 2020, and he has featured in their youth sides constantly.

League Two side Colchester United loaned him in the summer transfer window for the entirety of the season; he has been a regular for them.

The Northern Ireland Under-21 international has played in 37 matches for Colchester, playing mainly as a defensive midfielder, but can do a job in the central midfield as well.

On Easter Monday, League Two promotion contenders Doncaster Rovers defeated Colchester 3-0, and McCann praised his midfield trio of Charlie Crew, George Broadbent and Harry Clifton for getting the better of the U’s midfield.

He insisted that McDonnell, alongside Arthur Read and Teddy Bishop, would be very good players in League One.

“Colchester are strong in there, they are”, McCann told Doncaster’s media (2:28) when he was asked about how the Rovers’ engine room dealt with the U’s fantastic midfield.

Competition Game time League Two 2,609 minutes in 32 matches EFL Trophy 315 minutes in 4 games FA Cup 65 minutes in 1 game Jamie McDonnell’s season at Colchester United

“McDonnell, Read and Teddy Bishop, they are good players, good players at probably the level above, never mind this level.

“But I thought our three coped with them very, very well and gone above them to be fair, in their energy and pressing.

“Some great play, some calmness from the three of them, goal from Harry but yes really pleased with the three of them.”

Last month, former EFL star Adrian Clarke said that the Tricky Trees loan star has been one of the ‘standout’ players in his position in League Two this season.

Now it remains to be seen where McDonnell gets loaned out to next season after impressing at the U’s with his displays this term.