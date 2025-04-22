Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Championship outfit West Brom have Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur assistant Ryan Mason on top of their list to replace Tony Mowbray, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

A 3-1 defeat to Derby County on Easter Monday dealt a devastating blow to West Brom’s chances of getting into the Championship playoffs at the end of the regular season and there was an immediate impact.

Manager Mowbray was sacked as a ripple effect and as the Baggies now brace themselves for yet another season in the second tier, the search is on to find a replacement.

West Brom are considering who should come in to replace Mowbray and it is Spurs assistant Mason who is topping their list at present.

Mason has managed Tottenham twice on an interim basis, but is currently assisting the under-fire Postecoglou.

The prospect of dropping down to the second tier to have a real test of full-time management could well be a tempting one for Mason.

However, West Brom would likely have to wait until the end of the season as Mason would be unlikely to want to walk out on Tottenham now.

Year Games Wins Draws Losses 2021 7 4 0 3 2023 6 2 1 3 Ryan Mason’s caretaker statistics at Tottenham

Tottenham are fighting to try to win the Europa League to salvage a disastrous domestic season and if they do so it would be a famous occasion.

West Brom, on their part, are willing to wait and will be open to the idea of rebuilding under the new manager in the summer.

The Baggies will be looking to get the right man through the door as they look to make sure they put in a strong promotion tilt in the Championship next season.