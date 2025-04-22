Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens is convinced that Tottenham Hotspur loanee Jamie Donley is a special player and hailed the Spurs on-loan star for his brilliant decision-making.

Donley is a product of Tottenham’s youth system and he featured in three Premier League games for them before he was sent on his first loan away from the club in the summer window.

In the beginning, he was in and out of the O’s team, but once he got himself up and running, he has not looked back since, becoming one of the best players for Wellens’ side.

Leyton Orient are pushing to secure a place in the top six in League One, winning their last four league games on the bounce; Donley has been brilliant in those games.

Wellens insisted that he is more pleased with Donley for his tactical development than the goals he has scored and the assists he has made.

On Easter Monday, the O’s defeated Cambridge United 2-1 in League One, and Wellens revealed that despite having a plethora of options in the attacking midfielder role, he did not take Donley off, given how good he has been.

“He has scored a few, his actual best goal is not his, it is [Stefan] Ortega’s own goal, he would say”, Wellens told the O’s media (2:42) when he was asked about Donley’s goal against the U’s.

Opponents and results Contribution 1-2 vs Cambridge United (A) 1 goal in 90 minutes 4-3 vs Barnsley (H) 2 assists in 90 minutes 1-3 Crawley Town (A) 1 goal in 90 minutes Jamie Donley’s last three games at Leyton Orient

“He is a special talent, and for his goals and assists, I am more pleased with his development off the ball and his decision-making.

“I wanted to bring Dominic Ball on; we had too many number 10s, but I did not want to take Jamie off.

“He is tactically so good, he knows where [he needs] to be and he has learnt that over probably the last six, seven months, so it is a credit to him.”

Donley has played 47 times for the O’s already and has contributed with ten assists and eight goals in the process for them.

Leyton Orient will need to be at their best in the remaining two games to keep their top-six spot, and Donley will look to deliver in the dying embers of the campaign.