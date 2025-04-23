Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former Bristol City star Louis Carey believes that it is ‘incredible’ that the Robins are set to be in the Championship playoffs this season.

Bristol City were unable to hold on to their impressive run of form on Easter Monday and were beaten 3-1 by strugglers Luton Town.

However, it did not do too much harm to Bristol City’s chances as fellow promotion rivals Middlesbrough were also on the receiving end of a 2-1 defeat, going down at Sheffield Wednesday.

Carey believes that in the event Michael Carrick’s team had won, things could have become tough for all three teams, namely Bristol City, Coventry City and Middlesbrough.

Reflecting on the results on Monday, Carey said on Robins TV (16:46): “For me, the Middlesbrough one, I think, is a huge result for us.

“If they would have held on to the win, it would have been, 66, 66 and 67, like it shows there that it would have been a really interesting last couple of games.”

With six points now available to play for and Liam Manning’s side four points above Middlesbrough, the 48-year-old feels that the Robins are in there and credit for that has to go to the coaching staff and the fans.

Result Competition Luton Town 3-1 Bristol City Championship Bristol City 2-1 Sunderland Championship QPR 1-1 Bristol City Championship Bristol City’s last three results

“I think Bristol City are in there.

“The coaching staff and the players deserve huge credit for being in this position with just a couple of games left.”

He believes that getting into the playoffs must rank as an incredible achievement for Bristol City.

“It was an incredible task at the start of the season and I think, whether we want to say overachieved or whatever the word is.

“I think it is incredible that they are in this position and giving the fans something to cheer about at the moment.”

Bristol City now have an already promoted Leeds United side in front of them away from home, followed by the last match of the regular season against Preston North End.