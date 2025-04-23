Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke thinks that Charlton Athletic will be capable of handling Wrexham’s attack when the two sides meet in League One at the weekend.

It has become a three-way race to become the second team to secure automatic promotion behind Birmingham City from League One, with Wrexham, Wycombe and Charlton all battling.

Nathan Jones’ team are the one that have grabbed most of the attention given the way they have risen up and given themselves a good shot at promotion.

Charlton have just beaten Wycombe 4-0 away from home and are now set to face Wrexham, who sit in second place and four points ahead of the Addicks.

Clarke believes that Phil Parkinson’s team have a predictability about their attack and feels that Charlton will be capable of keeping it at bay.

He also stressed that he would fancy Charlton’s chances of winning if they can score first in the game.

“If they [Charlton] go to Wrexham and score first they have got a great chance of turning them over and then taking it to the last day”, Clarke said on What The EFL (27:25).

“And then, of course, anything could happen. So Charlton definitely believe that they can steal in for top two. They have been on an amazing run.

“Wrexham are going to have to be really at it to contain Charlton and I do think that given Wrexham’s sort of lack of firepower, there will be a bit of predictability in the way they attack, a lack of guile.

“I do think that this Charlton rear guard can handle it. So I quite fancy Charlton to win the game and take it to the last day.”

When Charlton are in action away at Wrexham, third placed Wycombe will have the chance to bounce back from their loss at the hands of the Addicks away at Leyton Orient.

The O’s though are putting in a strong push to finish in a playoff spot and have picked up 19 points from their last nine League One games, losing just two of those.