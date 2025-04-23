Matt McNulty/Getty Images

A chief scout’s report has seen a club accelerate their interest in a West Ham United star who could depart the London Stadium in the approaching summer transfer window.

The Hammers are having a season to forget and their move to replace Julen Lopetegui with former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter has not worked so far, though it has been suggested they must stick with him.

If any of the bottom three teams in the Premier League were a bit more competitive, the Irons could have been in real danger as they sit 17th in the league table.

They have not won any of their last six league matches and have shown major struggles to score goals, as they have managed to score only 37 goals in 33 games.

Potter is expected to look to strengthen over the summer and he may want a striker, with Niclas Fullkrug having failed to shine.

And Fullkrug could have an escape route from West Ham as, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Besiktas are accelerating their interest in him after a report from their chief scout.

Chief scout Eduard Graf has been impressed with Fullkrug and Besiktas boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the same page.

Competition Game time and contribution Premier League 541 minutes in 13 games (3 goals and 2 assists) FA Cup 15 minutes in 1 game EFL Cup 74 minutes in 1 game Niclas Fullkrug’s season at West Ham

He joined the Premier League side last summer on the back of his impressive numbers in the Bundesliga on a deal worth £27m.

However, his time at the London Stadium has been torrid as he has missed more than half of the season with Achilles tendon and hamstring issues.

Fullkrug has clocked just a little over 500 minutes in the league with only five games to go, and has contributed to five goals in the process.

The 32-year-old’s contract does not end until the summer of 2028, and it remains to be seen if Besiktas will make a convincing offer to the Irons for Fullkrug.