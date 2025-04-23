Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that Everton transfer target Maxime Esteve is a pure Rolls-Royce and expects him to eventually leave Burnley to play for a top Premier League side.

Esteve, who signed for Burnley initially on loan from French side Montpellier and then permanently last summer, has just earned promotion to the Premier League with the Clarets.

The 22-year-old’s performances in a Burnley shirt have left a telling impression on Clarke, who feels that Esteve has been a pure Rolls-Royce of a player in the way he has sensed danger and been there to help out the team.

He is also of the opinion that top Premier League teams will definitely come calling for the defender in the summer and Everton have already been widely linked with Esteve.

However, Clarke would like to see Burnley keep hold of the Frenchman for next season as he knows that the Clarets will have to be good at the back to survive in the shark infested waters of the top flight.

“Maxime Esteve there – this guy, whenever I have seen him, has been a pure Rolls Royce”, Clarke said on What the EFL (4:58).

“Reads everything, as soon as there is any danger, bang he is there, he is quick, reads the play, good defender, he has got a great nose.

“22 years of age, I think he signed from Montpellier for about £10m, so he wasn’t cheap.

Club Years Montpellier 2019-2024 Burnley (loan) 2024 Burnley 2024- Maxime Esteve’s career history

“I think he is going to go, not maybe on to the very top, but he is going to play for a top Premier League side in my opinion.

“But I would love Burnley to keep hold of him for their first season back because I think he will be needed.”

Everton boss David Moyes is expected to splash the cash in the approaching summer transfer window as he looks to make the Toffees’ first season at their new stadium a memorable one.

Burnley manager Scott Parker though will likely be desperate to keep hold of someone who is a key part of a defence which has conceded just 15 goals in 44 Championship games.