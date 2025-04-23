Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Ex-Championship hitman Sam Parkin believes that Leeds United boss Daniel Farke looks like a top boss to play for, but he admitted he has his question marks about his tactical ability to deal with top managers.

After a little wobble in form in recent months, the Whites have finally confirmed their return to the Premier League, via a 6-0 thumping of Stoke City.

Leeds sit at the top of the Championship table on 94 points, above Burnley, and have done their job in the second tier convincingly enough to ensure automatic promotion.

Promotion to the Premier League in the last two years, however, have not been a pleasant experience for promoted teams and this year, all three sides that secured it last term are set to drop back down.

Parkin is of the view that the Leeds boss will be as good as the summer business the Whites will do to prepare themselves for the Premier League challenge.

The former striker though feels that Farke gets outwitted by tactically brilliant managers in the Championship and admitted that he has doubts about whether he will be able to deal with top managers in the Premier League.

“I think tactically, there are questions to be answered with him, so he is probably going to be as good as the players they bring into the club, the improvements they make”, Parkin said on EFL All Access (12:48) about the Whites boss.

Results Numbers Wins 6 Losses 35 Draws 8 Daniel Farke’s record in the Premier League

“Because, I think at times, even in the Championship, he does get found out tactically up against more tactically astute managers.

“But, what he makes up for is probably his man management and probably the belief he instils.

“I think he absolutely a top guy to play for, but whether he is going to be able to mix it tactically with some of the big guns, that is always going to be my question mark.”

Farke has experience managing 49 games in the Premier League from his time at Norwich City and he has won only six of those, losing 35 in the process.

Now it remains to be seen if Leeds will be able to make smart signings in the summer to back Farke up to help him keep them up next season.