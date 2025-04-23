Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin believes that in recent weeks, Coventry City’s balance has been disturbed and he feels that centre-back Bobby Thomas has been a huge miss.

The Sky Blues have taken a step forward since Frank Lampard took over the reins at the Coventry Building Society Arena as they push for a top-six finish and a playoff spot.

Lampard’s men have won only two of their last six Championship games though, sitting only three points above Millwall and Middlesbrough, as crunch time is reached.

Parkin pointed out that the Sky Blues have had injuries in recent weeks, which he believes have disturbed their plans and style of play.

He is clear that 24-year-old central defender Thomas has been one of the best players at Coventry City and hailed his effectiveness in attacking set pieces.

Parkin is of the view that on their day, Coventry City are a fantastic team, but he feels Thomas, who got injured against Portsmouth earlier this month, has been a miss in their top-six chase.

“They have had a couple of injuries, big players as well”, the former Championship hitman said on EFL All Access (19:20) about Lampard’s side.

Teams and positions Points 5. Bristol City 67 6. Coventry City 66 7. Middlesbrough 63 8. Millwall 63 9. Blackburn Rovers 62 Championship table 5th to 9th

“Bobby Thomas, I think, was arguably the standout defensive player in recent times.

“He was a big part of their game plan with the long throws and attacking set pieces.

“So, they have been a little disturbed in recent weeks and on their day they are a really good side.”

Coventry City have two very difficult matches as they face Middlesbrough, who are looking to snatch their playoff spot and Luton Town, who will fight tooth and nail to stay in the Championship.

Now, only time will tell if the Sky Blues will be able to hold their nerve and keep sixth position on 3rd May.