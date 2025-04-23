Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Ex-Championship striker Sam Parkin believes that the Watford fans have a positive next season to look forward to if the club do some things right, despite their current poor form.

The Hornets were in the mix to finish in the top six in the Championship, but in the last few weeks, their form has dipped massively.

Tom Cleverley’s side have registered only one win in the last seven Championship games, which sees them sitting 12th in the league table with 56 points, ten points below the playoff spots.

Despite their current form, though, ex-Championship star Parkin believes that the Hornets supporters have a good upcoming season to look forward to.

He is of the view that if the club hierarchy are able to sign the right players in the summer and keep Cleverley as the manager, they will have a good season.

Parkin praised their performance against already-promoted Burnley on Good Friday and stressed he likes the look of how Watford play.

“Watford are in real poor form and that is over a long period of time as well”, the former striker said on the Championship Score Predictions show (6:25).

Opponents Result Portsmouth (A) 1-0 Burnley (H) 1-2 West Brom (A) 2-1 Watford’s last three league results

“Despite that, I thought they were really bright on Friday against Burnley.

“And I think there is optimism for the supporters ahead of next year if they can get the signings right and stick with Tom Cleverley.

“I like the way that his team play.”

Watford will look to bring the right players in to compete for promotion next season and it remains to be seen if Cleverley will be able to prove his quality if he is backed.

The Hornets will look to end their campaign on a good note as they face Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday in their final two games of the term.