Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin is unsure whether Norwich City sporting director Ben Knapper would be aligned with how Russell Martin likes to play, as he hunts a new Canaries boss.

Martin has been without a job since being sacked by Southampton in the middle of December, with Saints struggling to compete in the Premier League.

A return to management is now being touted with Carrow Road club Norwich, who are without a manager following the sacking of Johannes Hoff Thorup.

While other names have also been linked, Martin remains a strong contender, though Parkin insists that it all comes down to whether the club’s sporting director, Knapper, would be aligned with the 39-year-old’s philosophy.

“You have seen Russell Martin [being linked]”, Parkin said on the Championship Check-In show (3:34).

“I mean, it’s whether Ben Knapper, who came from Arsenal, would be aligned with how Russell Martin wants to play.

“I don’t know if he would deviate from that somewhat.”

Club Years MK Dons 2019-2021 Swansea City 2021-2023 Southampton 2023-2024 Russell Martin’s managerial career

After being out of job for several months and picking the brains of others on how to improve his managerial skills, Parkin believes that it will be interesting to see how refreshed Martin looks when he does return to the game.

“I am sure that in this intermittent period between taking jobs, he will go away and learn and pick the brains of others, which they always do and visit some top clubs.

“So it will be interesting to see what a refreshed kind of Russell Martin looks like.”

Norwich have the second worst form in the Championship taken over the last 12 games, having won just twice and conceded a whopping 22 goals.

Jack Wilshere is now in caretaker charge for the final two games of the season and the former Arsenal man will be keen to make a positive impression in his limited time.