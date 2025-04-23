Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Newcastle United have sent scouts to watch Junior FC’s 19-year-old Colombian midfielder Jordan Barrera, but face competition from multiple clubs for his signature.

Still just 19, Berrera has tasted first-team action with the Colombian side and has shown promise.

He has also been associated with different youth set-ups for Colombia but is yet to make his bow for the country.

His potential has not gone unnoticed, with different European clubs having sent scouts to watch him.

Portuguese giants FC Porto, German giants Borussia Dortmund and Premier League side Newcastle United have all watched Barrera in action, according to Italian outlet AreaNapoli.

The Colombian outfit want a fee in the region of €5m to €6m to part ways with Barrera and are also keen on adding a sell-on clause.

The Colombian outfit want a fee in the region of €5m-€6m to part ways with him and are also keen on adding a sell-on clause.

Club Country Napoli Italy Borussia Dortmund Germany FC Porto Portugal Newcastle United England Teams scouting Jordan Barrera

However, without an EU passport, there could be complications doing the deal to take the 19-year-old to Europe now.

Newcastle, under their sporting director Paul Mitchell, have been scouring the foreign transfer market for young players who could improve their existing squad and be good bets for the future.

All eyes will be on whether any of the sides that have watched Barrera closely make a serious effort to land him in the upcoming summer transfer window.