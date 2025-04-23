Richard Keys has insisted that Liverpool have two ‘certainties’ in the summer transfer window, but they will need more than the duo to strengthen the squad.

The Reds are on the verge of winning the Premier League title and can do that by winning their match against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday.

However, Keys believes that the Merseyside team’s success has been due to the poor form of others and they will need investment in more than a few areas in the summer.

He feels that just because Arsenal and Aston Villa have done well in the Champions League, it does not mean the Premier League is competitive this term.

Keys thinks that Arne Slot has work to do on his squad and cannot think that keeping Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah is like having new players.

Giving his view on the Premier League season overall and how the Reds have fared, Keys wrote on his blog: “Arne Slot has been trying to convince us because Arsenal and Villa have done so well in the Champions League, we’ve still got a strong Premier League.

“No we haven’t. It’s been a poor season domestically. The two things aren’t related.

Player On loan at Calvin Ramsay Kilmarnock Stefan Bajcetic Las Palmas Rhys Williams Morecambe Nathaniel Phillips Derby County Ben Doak Middlesbrough Liverpool’s current out on loan first team stars

“And I’d say this to Slot – re-signing van Dijk and Salah is not like signing two new players.

“It’s the right thing to do, but if Liverpool are going to be competitive next season, they’ll need proper new signings.”

Keys indicated that he expects to see Alexander Isak and Milos Kerkez move to Anfield, but believes Liverpool will need to do more in the market this summer.

“Two certs [certainties] are Isak and Kerkez, but that won’t be enough either.”

Liverpool were relatively quiet in the transfer window last summer as they landed Federico Chiesa and set up a deal for goalkeeper Giorgi Marmardashvili to arrive this summer.