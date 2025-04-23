James Fearn/Getty Images

Cambridge United boss Neil Harris has hailed Tottenham Hotspur loanee Jamie Donley’s goal against his side as a ‘great finish’, and he is clear that the goal shows that he will be a Premier League star.

Donley is considered a special talent at the north London club; he spent ten years in the Spurs academy after he joined them back in 2013 when he was only eight.

This summer, Spurs decided to loan him out for the first time to gain experience playing senior team football, and League One side Leyton Orient got him on loan.

After his initial difficult start at the O’s, he has established himself as an impactful player and has grabbed headlines with his performances.

On Easter Monday, Leyton Orient faced Cambridge United and Donley’s first-time volley in the second half saw Richie Wellens’ side snatch all three points from the U’s in a 2-1 win.

The U’s boss showed his frustration at losing the match after leading, but acknowledged the quality of the goal and he has no doubt that Donley will play in the Premier League.

“I do not think Jack [Stevens] had anything to do in the penalty area until the goal, [they put] balls in the box, no problem, we dealt with everything, shots from the edge of the box, Jack picked them up”, Harris told the U’s media CUFC TV (0:18) about the 2-1 defeat agains the O’s.

Competition Game time and contribution League One 37 matches played, 8 goals and 9 assists EFL Trophy 4 matches played EFL Cup 4 matches played, 1 assist FA Cup 2 matches played Jamie Donley at Leyton Orient this season

“They have got nothing, nothing can happen, and then one ball in the box, we switch off and they score.

“And the second goal [by Donley] was just a great finish and that is why the lad is going to play in the Premier League.”

Donley has been in fantastic form in recent weeks, which has seen him take his goal contributions to 18 in 47 all competition games.

The Spurs loan star will look to end the season on a good note and make a strong case for a better loan or a possible crack at the first team in the next campaign.