Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth ‘is ready for a new challenge’ in the summer and could depart the Seagulls, according to journalist Alex Crook.

The Seagulls have preferred Bart Verbruggen between the sticks this term and the Dutchman has played in 31 Premier League matches, keeping six clean sheets.

Rushworth was loaned out to Hull City in the first half of the campaign, but saw an ankle injury limit his outings for the Tigers to just two.

Brighton brought the shot-stopper back to the south coast in the winter transfer window and he has since warmed the bench.

Now Rushworth has his heart set on a permanent exit from Brighton as he ‘is ready for a new challenge’.

With a number of clubs, including Manchester United and West Ham, looking for a homegrown player to slot into their goalkeeping options, Rushworth could have a number of offers to pick from.

Rushworth has gained substantial experience going out on loan, but he has not made any appearances in the Premier League.

Loan club Years Worthing 2019-2020 Walsall 2021-2022 Lincoln City 2022-2023 Swansea City 2023-2024 Hull City 2024 Carl Rushworth’s loan moves

It remains to be seen if the 23-year-old would be happy to slot in as cover elsewhere or whether he wants to join a club and become a number 1.

The former England Under-21 international came through the youth set-up at Brighton after being tempted from Halifax.

Brighton have another five Premier League games left this season, with clashes against West Ham, Newcastle United, Wolves, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

And it remains to be seen if Rushworth will be handed any game time.