Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The brother of Rangers loan star Neraysho Kasanwirjo has revealed he has to cope with type 1 diabetes as he develops in the Ajax youth academy.

Rangers snapped up Kasanwirjo on loan from Feyenoord last summer, though injury has limited his chance to make an impact at Ibrox.

The defender comes from a footballing family as one of his brothers, Kennyho, is in the youth ranks at Dutch giants Ajax.

Kennyho, a 17-year-old defender who has been capped by the Netherlands at Under-17s level, currently plays for Ajax’s Under-17s.

He is looking to continue his development and ultimately reach the first team at the Amsterdam club.

Kennyho though is having to do so while dealing with type 1 diabetes, which he admits he uses an insulin pump to help with.

The teenager told Ajax TV: “I have type 1 diabetes.

Club Years Ajax 2019-2021 Groningen 2021-2023 Feyenoord 2023- Rapid Vienna (loan) 2023-2024 Rangers (loan) 2024- Neraysho Kasanwirjo’s career history

“I have a pump and a hole here. It measures my blood sugar and injects insulin into my body.”

His team-mates make sure to keep a close watch on how he does and Hasan Ayyildiz admits they spotted at one point that Kennyho was short of energy.

“During the warm-up we saw that he was very low in energy.

“Then we went to him to see how he was doing and to ask if he needed anything. He said ‘I only need the physio’.

“He came, then it was arranged and you saw him go like crazy during the match.”

Ajax are renowned for their academy and youth development and Kennyho will hope to follow in the footsteps of Neraysho.

Rangers loanee Neraysho has represented the Netherlands at multiple youth levels, up to Under-21, and he also started his career in the youth ranks at Ajax.