Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Turkish giants Besiktas have added one of Rangers‘ attackers to their list as an option for the approaching summer transfer window.

There is expected to be significant squad churn at Ibrox over the course of the summer as Rangers look to turn the page on a disappointing campaign with no silverware and a managerial change.

The Gers are subject to an attempted takeover led by the 49ers, while they have just appointed Kevin Thelwell as their new sporting director.

What Rangers will do with winger Vaclav Cerny is unclear, with the Gers having an option to sign him permanently from Wolfsburg; snapping him up has been dubbed a no-brainer.

Now though there is competition for the attacker as, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), he is on Besiktas’ radar.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in charge at Besiktas and the club are keen to support him with signings over the summer.

Besiktas have added Cerny to their list of options after being impressed with how he has performed at Rangers, especially in Europe.

Position Games Points Goal Difference 1. Galatasaray 30 77 +44 2. Fenerbahce 30 72 +47 3. Samsunspor 31 51 +8 4. Eyupspor 31 50 +15 5. Besiktas 30 49 +12 6. Istanbul Basaksehir 30 48 +10 Top six in Turkish Super Lig

The opportunity to move to the Turkish giants could be one which appeals to Cerny and it remains to be seen if Rangers can keep them at bay to convince him to stay.

Cerny, 27, has made 47 appearances for Rangers over the course of his spell so far, scoring 17 goals and providing seven assists.

The winger grabbed a brace against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the Europa League, something which is sure to have caught Besiktas’ eye.

Besiktas currently sit in fifth spot in the Turkish Super Lig and are fighting to finish in a European spot by the end of the campaign.

Solskjaer’s side are a long way behind league leaders Galatasaray and second placed Fenerbahce.