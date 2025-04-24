Spurs Official

Bayern Munich are hopeful that they will be able to offload Mathys Tel to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, amid positive signals from north London.

The Bavarians sent the highly-rated teenage attacker to Tottenham on loan in the winter transfer window with an option for Spurs to buy him.

The north London side are having a season to forget in the Premier League, as they sit 16th in the league table after losing 18 of their 33 league matches so far.

They will not be able to play any European football unless they lift the Europa League, which is not very far away, as they are in the semi-finals of the competition.

Spurs would need to pay €50m to sign him permanently, and last month, it was suggested that the German giants do not see him as a future player at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich want to sell the France Under-21 international to fund their plan to buy a new striker for Harry Kane’s backup.

It had been suggested that Tottenham have decided against keeping Tel and will send him back, but Ange Postecoglou dismissed that.

Now, according to German magazine Sport Bild (via FCBinside), it has been suggested that Bayern Munich are hopeful about selling Tel to Spurs as the north Londoners are sending positive signals.

Competition Matches and contributions Bundesliga 8 matches played, 1 assist Premier League 8 matches played, 2 goals Champions League 3 matches played Europa League 3 matches played DFB Pokal 3 matches played FA Cup 1 match played, 1 goal EFL Cup 1 match played Mathys Tel’s current season

Tel, so far, at Spurs has not done enough to justify his price tag as he has scored three goals in 13 all-competition appearances.

However, he is only 19 years old and has a lot of time on his hands to polish his game to become a top attacking talent in the future.

Now, only time will tell if Tel will become a permanent player at Spurs next season and winning the Europa League could become a deciding factor for that to happen.

Even if Tottenham do decide they want to trigger the option to buy, they would still need Tel to be on board with the move.