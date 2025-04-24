Michael Steele/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin believes that Liam Manning’s Bristol City will be fired up for their visit to Leeds United, despite being able to afford the luxury of losing the game.

The Robins’ four-game unbeaten run ended against Luton Town on Easter Monday, as they lost 3-1, but they remain on course for a playoff spot.

The damage of the loss was not that significant, as fellow playoff spot contenders Middlesbrough also suffered defeat on the same day.

Now with just two games remaining before the conclusion of the 2024/25 season in the Championship, Manning’s team will head to Elland Road to take on a side Leeds United that have secured automatic promotion..

It could be something of a party at Elland Road and see Leeds run riot against Bristol City, but Parkin expects the Robins to be competitive and fired up.

“I don’t see that [Leeds beating Bristol City comfortably]”, Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions show (15:00).

“I think Bristol City are a good side, they will be fired up.

“I think they will beat Preston on the final day if need be to get into the playoffs.

Result Competition Bristol City 0-0 Leeds United Championship Bristol City 0-1 Leeds United Championship Leeds United 2-1 Bristol City Championship Last three Leeds United-Bristol City meetings

“So, I think they can probably, in terms of the maths, afford to lose this one, the way I see it playing out.”

Despite the competitive nature of the visitors, Patkin believes that Leeds will eventually nick the win by the finest of margins.

“But I see them [Bristol City] being competitive.

“I will go for 2-1 Leeds win.”

Bristol City will be keen to make sure they are in a position to take advantage if there is any easing off by Leeds given they have secured promotion.

The Whites though may now be motivated to try and win the title.