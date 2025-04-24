George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani is showing interest in taking control of Serie A club Monza, something which could put him up against Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Radrizzani sold his entire Leeds stake to the 49ers in the summer of 2023 and then quickly returned to the game by investing in Sampdoria.

He gradually withdrew from the Sampdoria project, but could now be poised to take control of another club.

According to Italian outlet Il Secolo XIX (via Calciomercato.com), Radrizzani is keen on Serie A side Monza.

Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis is also a contender to take control of Monza, while Mario Joseph Gabelli and Italian fund Orienta are also in the running.

Monza have been up for sale for some time as they are considered to be a non-strategic asset by Fininvest, following the passing of Silvio Berlusconi.

They currently sit bottom of the Serie A table amid a miserable season in the top flight and are set to drop back down to Serie B.

Manager Years Garry Monk 2016-2017 Thomas Christansen 2017-2018 Paul Heckingbottom 2018 Marcelo Bielsa 2018-2022 Jesse Marsch 2022-2023 Javi Gracia 2023 Sam Allardyce 2023 Daniel Farke 2023- Andrea Radrizzani’s managers as Leeds United supremo

It is unclear whether Radrizzani’s interest has taken the shape of preliminary enquiries or has progressed further yet.

Under Radrizzani’s ownership, Leeds ended their long exile from the Premier League and returned to the top flight with Marcelo Bielsa at the helm.

Leeds eventually sacked Bielsa and a series of managers that came after he were unable to turn the ship around, leading to relegation.

Radrizzani sold all his shares in the club in 2023 and the 49ers, who took control, have now steered the Whites back into the Premier League, with Daniel Farke the manager.

Monza have not won a game in Serie A since turning over Fiorentina 2-1 in January.