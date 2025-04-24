Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Hammarby star Simon Strand insists that boss Kim Hellberg has said nothing to the squad about interest from Swansea City.

The Championship side currently have Alan Sheehan in the managerial post on an interim basis and have been considering their options.

They are keen on Hellberg and have been in touch with Hammarby to express their interest, but matters do not look to have moved on yet.

Amid the managerial speculation, Hellberg led Hammarby to a 2-1 win over champions Malmo earlier this week.

Hammarby star Strand accepts that Hellberg will want to move on at some point, but feels the boss also has a clear idea of what he wants to achieve with the Swedish side.

“It’s great that there is interest”, Strand told Swedish daily Aftonbladet, “but he has a clear goal to be here in Hammarby but also to move on. That goes without saying.”

Strand though is clear that Hellberg has said nothing to the squad about the speculation, adding: “No, he hasn’t. It’s handled through the media, what he says to the outside world.”

Club Points AIK 13 Hammarby 12 Mjallby 11 Elfsborg 10 Degerfors 9 Swedish Allsvenskan top five

Swansea have been in superb recent form under Sheehan and have won their last five Championship games on the bounce.

The Welsh giants sit in eleventh spot and though the playoffs are out of reach, Sheehan will want to finish the campaign with two more wins.

Standing in the way of that desire are Millwall away and Oxford United at home.

Beating the U’s would see Swansea do the double over the Kassam Stadium outfit this season.