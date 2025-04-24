Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton loan talent Jenson Metcalfe is hoping that he has proved people wrong with his goal against Bradford City on Easter Monday, and is clear that his performances are improving.

The Wigan-born central midfielder signed his first professional contract for the Toffees back in 2021 and made a handful of appearances for the Everton Under-18s and Under-23s.

Last summer, League Two side Chesterfield loaned him in for the entirety of the season, but he did not see substantial game time in the first half of the season.

Now, Metcalfe has started the last ten League Two games on the bounce and on Easter Monday, he scored his first professional goal against the Bantams in a frantic 3-3 draw.

He revealed that he has got stick for not scoring in games after performing in training sessions, but now he is hoping he has proved people wrong.

“I just hit it as clean as I can; I have been getting stick for shooting well in training, but not doing so in games”, Metcalfe said via Chesterfield’s media (18:33).

“But, hopefully, I have proved some people wrong today.”

Opponents Game time and contribution 3-3 Bradford City (H) 90 minutes played, 1 goal and 1 assist 0-0 AFC Wimbledon (A) 90 minutes played 3-0 Fleetwood Town (H) 74 minutes played Jenson Metcalfe’s last three matches at Chesterfield

He was asked if he has been playing his best football in recent weeks and accepted that his current run of games has given him the confidence to thrive.

“It is about getting that confidence, I have had a run of some games now.

“My confidence is now building and building, which, in fairness, a footballer needs to get the best out of his individual performances.

“So yes, my performances are getting better and better, and I will keep pushing on”, he added.

Chesterfield have the chance to make it into the top six of League Two and Metcalfe will be looking to keep his good form under Paul Cook going.

Metcalfe’s current contract runs until the summer of 2026 at Everton; it remains to be seen if he will be loaned out to a club higher up the food chain next term.