One of Leeds United‘s out-on-loan stars has admitted he will have to see what the future holds when he returns to the Whites in the summer for pre-season.

Daniel Farke has led Leeds back to the Premier League this season and now the Whites are fighting to win the Championship title and put the icing on the cake.

Leeds will need to strengthen for life in the Premier League and there are questions over which of the current squad they will offload.

Farke will also have to decide about Leeds’ loan stars, such as Joe Gelhardt and Darko Gyabi, who have both been at rival Championship clubs.

Gyabi cannot face Leeds on the final day of the season, when Plymouth Argyle host the Whites at Home Park, due to his parent club providing the opposition.

The midfielder was highly rated at Leeds when he was landed from Manchester City, but has not cemented a spot for himself at Elland Road.

And Gyabi admits he is currently in the dark over what might await him when he heads back to Leeds in the summer for pre-season.

Club Points Oxford United 49 Hull City 48 Derby County 46 Luton Town 46 Cardiff City 43 Plymouth Argyle 43 Bottom six of Championship table

He has though taken pleasure in his Leeds team-mates winning promotion this season.

“I think they deserve it. They came so close last season. They have still got two more games left but they can prepare for next season”, Gyabi was quoted as saying by Plymouth Live.

“We will see what the future holds there and see what happens in the summer, going back there in pre-season.

“I’m really happy for Leeds as well.

“I still speak to some of the boys and it was tough for them losing in the play-off final.”

Leeds could decide that another loan spell is what is needed for Gyabi next season and if that is the case then the midfielder is unlikely to be short of options.