Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Newcastle United are unlikely to sign a player that will be a free agent this summer and that they have scouted regularly, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies had a disappointing transfer window last summer as they missed out on centre-back Marc Guehi and also failed to land another winger, with a late move for Anthony Elanga failing to yield results.

They are now approaching another summer transfer window, with Paul Mitchell leading the signings push, and much is expected.

Eddie Howe will need substantially more squad depth, with European football on the agenda and only the flavour of it yet to be determined.

One player who has been repeatedly linked with Newcastle is Lille attacker Jonathan David, who is approaching the end of his contract in France.

The Magpies have scouted David on a number of occasions and are admirers of what he can bring to the table.

However, David is likely to be heading elsewhere and not to St James’ Park this summer.

Competition Goals Ligue 1 16 Champions League 7 Champions League qualifying 2 French Cup – Jonathan David’s goals this season

The Canada international is in huge demand given his imminent free agent status and a host of sides are keen on securing him.

David, 25, has scored an impressive 25 times in 45 outings for Lille this season, including nine times in the Champions League.

The attacker netted against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Liverpool, Feyenoord and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League proper, as well as against Fenerbahce and Slavia Prague in qualifying.

He has played his club football in Belgium and France and the odds are he will add a third country to the mix when he moves on this summer.