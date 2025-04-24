Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Everton loan star Harry Tyrer has insisted that he has made major improvements mentally and physically during his loan spell at Blackpool.

The shot-stopper is a product of Everton’s youth academy, which he joined back in 2008 when he was only seven years old.

Tyrer spent 14 years in the Toffees youth system and he is currently on his third loan away from the Merseyside outfit.

He is currently on loan at League One side Blackpool, where he has been the Seasiders’ first-choice custodian under Steve Bruce.

The Everton loanee stressed that he has been dubbed a ‘proper goalkeeper’ by many and admitted that when the Blackpool boss talks about him, it gives him confidence.

Tyrer is also clear that he has made big strides mentally and physically since he joined Blackpool last summer.

“I have said it upstairs, I think I have improved a lot”, the 23-year-old told Tangerine TV (1:58) after the Seasiders suffered a 2-1 loss against Wrexham on Easter Monday.

Competition Games and clean sheets League One 35 games played, 12 clean sheets EFL Trophy 3 games played, 1 clean sheet FA Cup 1 game played Harry Tyrer’s season at Blackpool

“And, from when I first came in, up until this point now, I think both mentally and physically, I have improved.

“I have heard many people say I look like a proper goalkeeper now and that is just probably confidence in playing.

“I think confidence is a key aspect in terms of goalkeeping, especially at my age.

“20-23 is still young for a goalkeeper and I have been delighted to see the messages that the gaffer has been saying and that gives me more confidence week by week.”

Tyrer has clocked more than 3,500 minutes of football this season already for the Seasiders in 39 all-competition games.

Now it remains to be seen where Tyrer will go next season following his impressive loan spell at Bloomfield Road