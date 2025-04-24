Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Former top-flight star Simon Donnelly has cited the Jermain Defoe example to insist that a manager of Steven Gerrard’s stature can attract a certain standard of players, amid a Rangers return being floated.

The Gers have been without a permanent manager since the sacking of Philippe Clement back in February.

Barry Ferguson has been the interim manager, though even his stint is coming towards an end and the hunt to find a permanent successor is now on.

Former manager Gerrard has been linked with a return and Donnelly believes that it would be a good move for the Scottish giants.

Citing the example of Defoe, Donnelly insisted that even the name of Gerrard can attract a certain standard of player.

“I think profile-wise wise when he first came here, huge name to come in and manage Rangers”, Donnelly said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (30:47).

“Top league – that can itself attract a certain standard of players.

Club Years Rangers 2018-2021 Aston Villa 2021-2022 Al-Ettifaq 2023-2025 Steven Gerrard’s managerial history

“The likes of [Jermain] Defoe came, I know he has come to the end of his career.

“But that kind of profile can attract, command respect because of what he did as a player.

“It was an important one, the Rangers fans will tell you that.”

Whether Rangers will look to turn back to Gerrard remains to be seen, with the manager’s reputation having taken a knock from disappointing stints at Aston Villa and Al-Ettifaq.

The Gers are shaping up for a huge summer as they bid to make sure they can push Celtic next term in the Scottish Premiership.