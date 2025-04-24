Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers attacker Gordon Dalziel believes that the Gers will look at someone who has a similar profile to that of Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers and will not walk down the road of re-appointing Steven Gerrard as manager.

Barry Ferguson is currently in place as the interim manager of Rangers, but the path forward for the next permanent boss is unclear.

A number of names have been linked with the job at Ibrox, among whom is their former manager Gerrard, who is without a post after he departed Saudi top flight side Al-Ettifaq.

Dalziel believes that though Gerrard did a decent job with Rangers and famously led them to the domestic title back in 2021, he is not someone the Glasgow giants will bring in.

“I don’t think they will go down that road [of re-appointing Steven Gerrard]”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (15:57).

“I know he came in and won the most important league for them through the Covid times and stuff like that.

“He has a great name about him.

“When he walks into the dressing room, he will demand respect right away because of his achievements as a footballer as well.

Competition Won Scottish Premiership 2017, 2018, 2024 Scottish Cup 2017, 2018, 2024 Scottish League Cup 2017, 2018, 2019, 2025 Brendan Rodgers’ trophies at Celtic

“Even down at Aston Villa didn’t really work for him, he has been around Saudi Arabia and stuff like that.”

According to the 63-year-old, the Gers need someone like Celtic boss Rodgers, who has experience and is known for bringing the best out of his players.

“I could be wrong, I think Rangers will be looking for someone else.

“I think they will look for a sort of someone in the nature of a Brendan Rodgers, if you know what I mean.

“That sort of coaching experience, that sort of profile – I think that is the only you can go.

“Let’s face it, Brendan Rodgers is going for another treble, never lost at Hampden, his record is brilliant.”

Dalziel also took time to praise the 52-year-old for his ability to improve players.

“The players he recruits, he makes them better, he plays good football, tactically, he is very seldom questioned.

“I think Rangers need to go down the same avenue.”

The situation at Rangers could be changed if the proposed takeover by the 49ers goes through as it might mean more financial firepower and make the job more attractive.